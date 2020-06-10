Cerro Gordo County man pleads not guilty in stolen motorcycle chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is pleading not guilty in the case of a stolen motorcycle chase.

Lucas Lloyd Heilskov, 37 of Mason City, was arrested on May 11 after law enforcement says he refused to pull over for a traffic stop and took off, doing 60 to 65 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. Police say Heilskov was riding a stolen motorcycle at the time.

He was then caught about 20 minutes later and authorities say Heilskov had a glass drug pipe, small plastic baggies, and two marijuana grinders containing drug residue in his possession, while some marijuana was found in near him.

Heilskov has entered a not guilty plea to eluding, possession of marijuana, and 2nd degree theft. His trial has been set to start on September 29.