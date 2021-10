CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A Cerro Gordo County man was arrested over the weekend and is being held on $35,000 bond for ongoing criminal conduct and multiple counts of failing to appear.

Ryan Ihde, 40, of Plymouth, is accused of depositing four counterfeit checks into a stolen account he and another person had assumed control of.

Court documents state Ihde stole more than $7,300 between Jan. 18 and Jan. 22.

Ihde was arrested earlier this year for felony theft and drug charges.