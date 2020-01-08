Cerro Gordo County man claims lottery prize...again

CLIVE, Iowa – A Rockwell man has won $10,000 from the Iowa Lottery.
Stephen Leininger won the fifth of 50 $10,000 prizes in the “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. The lottery says he bought his winning ticket at Jonesy’s Stop-N-Shop in Rockwell.
Leininger claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City.
This is his second big lottery win in under a year. Leininger won $30,000 in March 2019 playing the “$300,000 Platinum Cash” game.
