Cerro Gordo County man arrested for allegedly saying he was going to kill officer with chain saw

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake man arrested for public intoxication found himself facing more charges after he allegedly threatened to kill a police officer.

Scott Thelke, 43, is facing charges of first-degree harassment and assault on persons in certain occupations after an incident Monday.

While being transported to jail, Thelke allegedly told the arresting officer he was going to kill them with a chainsaw and claimed he was "going to hunt them down."

He is also accused of spitting in an officer's face.