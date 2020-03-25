North Iowa leaders anticipating spike in cases; MercyOne has space available for Coronavirus patients

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Health officials in north Iowa said Wednesday that they have developed a space to serve Coronavirus patients in north Iowa.

Rod Schlader, president and CEO of MercyOne, said the hospital is going to have 45 beds available for those dealing with the virus.

Schlader also said the hospital has 38 ventilators available.

Leaders in north Iowa touched on a variety of topics during Wednesday’s conference call.

Despite a significant limit in travel throughout Cerro Gordo County, leaders said: “we are going to see a spike.”

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said the county is well above the statewide average in limiting travel.

Schickel said Mason City and Cerro Gordo County have reduced travel by 46 percent since last week while the statewide average is 29 percent.

However, he said there is still a need to do more.

“Every analysis shows we are going to see a spike, probably a dramatic spike in Cerro Gordo County,” Schickel said.

There have been two confirmed cases in the county, while Hancock County has had three positive tests.

When asked about a potential shelter in place, Schickel said he would prefer that directive come from the state and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, but added: “that’s something locally that is under discussion.”

Brian Hanft, with Cerro Gordo Public Health, said a shelter in place “does make sense” from a health control standpoint.