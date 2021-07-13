Cerro Gordo County joins CICS mental health region

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been a process a couple of years in the making. Now, Cerro Gordo County is a part of Central Iowa Community Services (CICS).

The agency has now expanded to 15 counties in North and Central Iowa, and will have offices based at the Cerro Gordo County courthouse. CEO Russell Wood says residents can expect more services to be available, including vocational and housing supports, as well as outpatient therapy, med management and mobile crisis response.

"It's not you have to drive somewhere to get services. We don't send you an hour away, we'll get somebody there. If you need more services than that, we can look at providing them in your home, we can look at providing them in another community if you need a residential placement. The hope is we can meet people where they are."

Wood says CICS takes a more decentralized approach when it comes to service development, as they base some of the more intensive services where they are needed the most based on population. In all of their counties, regardless of size, Wood adds there are some basic services provided, including mobile crisis response.

"We can send out a team of two people to come and meet with you are where you are and help you with your crisis. If you need more than that, we can do up to five days of community based crisis stabilization, we'll send someone to your home every day. We have residential programs, so if you need to go somewhere for a short period or a long period of time, then we can find those programs for you."

At least one or two staff members will be in Mason City each weekday. CICS is also looking to partner with 43 North Iowa on a crisis stabilization service and intensive residential service homes, as well as with Prairie Ridge on starting a community treatment program.