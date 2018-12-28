Cerro Gordo County inmates may soon have other means of communication

MASON CITY, Iowa- The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking in to alternate modes of communication for inmates in the near future, texting.

Jason Shaw was one of 59 inmates in the jail on Friday. He is accused of identity theft and ongoing criminal conduct. He’s been in jail since August.

“I’m waiting to see if I go federal,” he said.

In the meantime, he is finding it difficult to stay in touch with his loved ones.

“Every day I talk to my wife and mother,” Shaw explained.

Being able to text from behind bars is appealing to Shaw.

“Other means of communication with your family, it can’t hurt,” he said. “A lot of people like to talk to their families in different ways. It can’t hurt, only help.”

The privilege would cost prisoners some sort of fee. That hasn’t been determined yet. Those running the jail do have their concerns.

“How do we make sure they are not talking to someone they aren’t supposed to? How do we account for who is using it? Are they allowed to use it?” questioned Sgt. Maggie Franke, a jailor with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement is still looking to iron out the issues but say all of the messages could be used against the defendant if they contact someone they aren’t supposed to. That’s all good with Shaw.

Those with the Sheriff’s office said they are hoping to have the new technology in place in the next few months.