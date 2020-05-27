Cerro Gordo County in bottom 10% for Iowa coronavirus cases

MASON CITY, Iowa - Cerro Gordo County is still reporting a relatively low number of coronavirus cases. The update was given during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Right now, the county is reporting only 22 cases, which is in the bottom 10% of Iowa counties.

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft says the low infection rate in the county couldn't have been possible without the public's help.

"I'm just elated at where we're at today again our work is only getting started. We're only in inning two of a nine inning game, so we got a long way to go," said Hanft.

Hanft also mentioned he has been meeting with local manufacturing firms to offer advice on how to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in their facilities.