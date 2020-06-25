Cerro Gordo County health officials seeing 'significant spike' in COVID cases for those 18-40

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Health officials in north Iowa said Thursday they are seeing a “significant spike” in the illness for those between 18-40 years old.

Officials said there are 72 confirmed cases in the county with 44 of those coming during the month of June.

More than half the cases in June have been in the 18-40 age range.

“There is no specific event or location that is connecting the cases, indicating increased community spread. Health officials would like to remind everyone that COVID-19 is still prevalent in the community and it is imperative we continue with prevention efforts to help slow the spread of the virus,” health officials said.