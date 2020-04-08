Cerro Gordo County health officials advise against drive-up gatherings for Easter

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Cerro Gordo County health said Wednesday there are 13 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county while outlining some recommendations about potential gatherings this weekend.

Brian Hanft with Cerro Gordo County Public Health said they are asking churches to not conduct drive-in church services during Easter.

Additionally, he asked the public to not participate in any kind of group functions, including a cruise that is planned for the weekend.

North Iowa officials also released the following information:

North Iowa Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund

To help small businesses through the impact of COVID-19, the Cities of Clear Lake and Mason City, Cerro Gordo County, and the North Iowa Corridor EDC have launched the Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund for companies in Cerro Gordo County. Businesses who have experienced business disruption and revenue losses will be eligible for grants up to $5,000 to help ensure business continuity. Grant details and the application can be found here: http://www.northiowacorridor.com/RecoveryFund/

North Iowa Small Business Help Line

The NIACC Pappajohn Center and SBDC has established the North Iowa Small Business Help Line for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Call 641-422-4737 or email cares@niacc.edu with your questions. The hotline is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

State and Federal Resources

Iowa Small Business Relief Fund

The application deadline for the Iowa Small Business Relief Fund was Tuesday, March 31st. Grant award notifications began yesterday, April 7. Applicants receiving a grant award in the first round of funding will receive notification and instructions via email between April 7-10. An additional round of funding was announced at Governor Kim Reynold’s press conference today, and additional awards will be made from the current pool of applicants. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) will not be accepting new applications.

Additional resources and information from IEDA can be found here: https://www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/our-agency-detail-resources/6710

