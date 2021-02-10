Cerro Gordo County health official expecting COVID surge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Cerro Gordo County is vaccinating people against COVID at a faster rate than both the state and national average.

That’s what Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said at Wednesday’s county coronavirus briefing. He says about 14% of Cerro Gordo County’s population has gotten at least one does of the vaccine so far. Iowa has seen around 8.5% of its population vaccinated and the national average is 10%. Schickel says the two-week COVID testing rate for the county is also the lowest it’s been since October 2020.

Rod Schlader of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center says they have had no coronavirus patients in critical care for the past four days. Schlader says they are also almost done vaccinating MercyOne staff in Mason City and will be maintaining pandemic visitor restrictions.

Both Schlader and Brian Hanft of CG Public Health also urged Cerro Gordo County residents to keep wearing masks despite Governor Reynold’s recent order ending the statewide mask requirement.

Despite the good news, however, Hanft said they assume the UK variant of the coronavirus is present in the county and he is expecting to see a “significant” surge in virus cases in the near future because that has been the pattern throughout the pandemic.