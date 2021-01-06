Cerro Gordo County has distributed almost all of its COVID-19 vaccine

MASON CITY, Iowa – Almost all the COVID-19 vaccine distributed to Cerro Gordo County has been administered to frontline healthcare workers.

CG Public Health Executive Director Brian Hanf says the county has received 1,700 doses of the vaccine so far and those were given to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Hanf says only a small handful of shots are left and those should be given to healthcare workers by Friday.

Hanf says the state is currently under a “vaccine shortage order,” which limits who can get the COVID-19 shots. He says they’re asking people to stop calling the CG Public Health office about the vaccine and “we will let you know when you can get it.” Hanf is also asking people to not show up at the vaccine clinic now being set up at Southport Mall in Mason City.

Hanf says they don't know when more vaccine will be allocated to the county. He says that's being determined on a week-by-week basis.