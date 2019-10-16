Cerro Gordo County gets nearly $3 million to fight lead paint hazards

MASON CITY, Iowa – A $2.9 million federal grant will help remove lead-based paint and other hazards from 120 Cerro Gordo County homes.

Medical experts say lead is a highly toxic metal that may cause a range of health problems, especially in young children. When lead is absorbed into the body, it can cause damage to the brain and other vital organs, like the kidneys, nerves and blood.

“Children depend on adults to make their homes safe,” says Kara Ruge of CG Public Health.

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“I’ve been all around this state,” says Iowa HUD Field Director Steve Eggleston, “and the majority of the older neighborhoods have homes that are going to have lead (paint).”

Officials say almost 60% of the homes in Cerro Gordo County were built before 1960 when use of lead-paint was common.

“Every home made lead safe is an environment of wellness, prosperity, and hope to families and especially to kids,” says CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft.

The 3 ½ year project is expected to start in the next three to six months. To participate, contact CG Public Health or visit www.cghealth.com for more information about lead or healthy homes and how to enroll in the Cerro Gordo County Lead Hazard Control Program.