MASON CITY, Iowa – Cerro Gordo County says it has another 1,400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 and older.

Sign up to receive a dose will start Monday at 10 am and continue until appointments are full.

CG Public Health says only those who are 65 and up may register for an appointment.

To sign up, go online to https://cghealth.com/sign-up/ or call (641_ 421-9321.

CG Public Health says the round of vaccinations will be administered on February 10 and 12.