Cerro Gordo County farmer assessing the damage after snow drifts topple barn roof

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 10:29 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

CERRO GORDO CO., Iowa- “I’m doing a little better today,” said Carl Ginapp.
But only just. Ginapp posted devastating video to social media showing a roof collapse over sheep barn due to five foot drifts killing only god knows how many.
“I came out to the building after the partial collapse to try and save as many animals as I could,” he said. “I got them to a small pinned area where they would be safe. I went inside and looked out the window and another portion of the roof came down.”
But it’s what happened next that Carl never expected.
“Yesterday morning at sun rise people started showing up with equipment,” Ginapp said.
Dozens of neighbors and friends with snow blowers, skid loaders and shovels opening up the path for a rescue operation.
“They shoved four-five foot drifts off the roof,” he said.
They rescued livestock Ginapp thought were already gone. He doesn’t know what’s next for his farming days,
“Every day you are taking care of them; to feel like you failed because they all died because of weather, it’s just devastating,” Ginapp said holding back tears.
The show of Iowa nice is bringing a smile to his face and a little hope.
“I came home from work today and one of the sheep gave birth to two little sheep so that was a niec surprise,” he said.

Light snow will filter through the area tonight, but we;re tracking more accumulation for Friday.
