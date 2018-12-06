Cerro Gordo County employee hit by vehicle

SWALEDALE, Iowa – One person was sent to the hospital after getting hit by a government vehicle Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 1:30 pm in the 8400 block of Indigo Avenue. Officials on the scene say a rural mail carrier struck a Cerro Gordo County employee who was working along the side of the road. The worker was transported to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa.
