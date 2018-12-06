Clear

Cerro Gordo County employee hit by vehicle

Officials say it happened near Swaledale.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 2:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

SWALEDALE, Iowa – One person was sent to the hospital after getting hit by a government vehicle Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 pm in the 8400 block of Indigo Avenue. Officials on the scene say a rural mail carrier struck a Cerro Gordo County employee who was working along the side of the road. The worker was transported to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 5°
Clouds will take their time to exit with some very cold air right behind.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

PETA wants to change phrases 'insulting to animals'

Image

Sharing snowy roads with emergency vehicles

Image

Addressing flooding issues

Image

Local bike race moving

Image

How to make sure your food is safe

Image

Missing teen's father speaks out

Image

Celebrating 16 years of service

Image

Retirement options

Image

Bike Race Moving to Northfield

Community Events