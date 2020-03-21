Cerro Gordo County businesses urged to follow coronavirus guidelines

MASON CITY, Iowa – CG Public Health is urging local businesses to abide by the Governor’s proclamation on fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

“We as a community must take the emergency proclamation seriously to be effective in our response to COVID-19,” says Brian Hanft, Director of CG Public Health. “A public health disaster such as this requires significant measures to be taken by everyone to limit the spread of the virus.”

Under the Governor’s proclamation, the following must be followed through nearly midnight on March 31:

• Drive-thru, carry out and delivery only for restaurants.

o Drinks may not be served on the premises while patrons wait for their food.

• Gyms, bars, theaters and casinos must close.

o Bars can only sell drinks intended for off-premises.

o Batting cages, open gyms, and all other recreational facilities must limit the number of people to ten or less.

CG Public Health also says tt is essential that to mitigation strategies of reducing gatherings to ten or fewer people, practice social distancing, stay home when we’re sick, cover our cough, and wash our hands to limit the spread of COVID-19. Those who do not follow the proclamation provided by Governor Reynolds may be subject to enforcement implemented by local police departments.

“It’s important to remember that these orders are in place to protect the public and ensure the safety of all,” says Jeff Brinkley, Chief of Mason City Police Department. “We recognize these temporary measures are not easy, but it is imperative to abide by these steps to protect the health and safety of all Iowans during this pandemic.”