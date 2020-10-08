Cerro Gordo County auditor's office testing voting equipment

MASON CITY, Iowa - Ahead of the general election next month, it's time to make sure voting machines are in good working order.

The Cerro Gordo County auditor's office tested voting equipment that will be in use at polling locations during the official public test on Wednesday. Each piece of equipment, including standard ballot scanners, ADA compliant electronic voting machines and even spare equipment, were all tested to ensure that ballots are processed and read correctly.

"The testing process is accuracy and logic testing, so we are making sure that the machine is reading the ballots correctly and tabulating the results correctly. And, it's also reading it no matter which orientation the ballot is inserted into the machine."

With the security of the vote being at the top of mind for many, county auditor Adam Wedmore is focused on making sure equipment is not susceptible to interference.

"These machines are protected in the fact that they are never connected to the internet. They are completely offline. They are password protected, encrypted harddrives, and they are standalone devices that we manually program and keep under lock and key."

Each machine has an internal memory card that records the results. After the polls close on election night, the cards will be brought back to the courthouse for tabulation.

Before each election, Wedmore says that the equipment is tested each time, whether it's a general or special election.