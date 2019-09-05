Clear
Cerro Gordo County all out of "Blackout" license plates

Asking the Iowa DOT for more.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 3:55 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 3:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Cerro Gordo County has run out of “Blackout” license plates.

County Treasurer Patricia Wright says they’ve given out the last of the 100 plates received on August 30 and placed an order with the Iowa Department of Transportation on Wednesday for 100 more.

“We will continue to monitor our inventory and let the public know when this very popular plate arrives in our office again,” says Wright.

