Cerro Gordo County activates Joint Information Center for pandemic

Updates will be released daily.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 4:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Cerro Gordo County has officially activated its Joint Information Center (JIC) in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The JIC will be releasing a daily update that focuses on the most pertinent information from all responding partners,” says Brian Hanft, Director of CG Public Health. “With this situation being so fluid, it is vital that we all work together daily to create a unified message to share with the public.”

The JIC will be conducted online to encourage social distancing when possible.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

Community Events