Cerro Gordo County Reporting Multiple Cases of the Flu

Influenza activity in Cerro Gordo County.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 4:52 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Amy Fleming

MASON CITY, Iowa -  The flu is circulating in north Iowa.   According to the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public health, there are now five confirmed cases in the county.     The majority of those cases have been the specific H1N1 strain.     Public health officials point out, that strain is covered by this year's flu vaccine.   Symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and the chills.    Fatigue, body aches are also commonly associated with the illness.   Overall, influenza is considered more intense than the common cold.

“Last year, our county saw a very high-level of influenza activity”, says Jeni Stiles, RN, Infectious Disease Nurse with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health. “We are encouraging everyone to get their flu vaccine NOW. Getting the flu vaccine is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from getting influenza.”

 The flu vaccine is still available.    You can call 641-421-9321 or visit their website at cghealth.com.

