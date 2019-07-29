Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health moving in to new facility

MASON CITY, Iowa - Starting on Monday, August 5th, the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health will be operating in its new offices on 2570 4th St. SW.
About two weeks ago, they began moving their equipment out of Mohawk Square into the new location.
Brian Hanft, the county's public health director said, "We ask the public's patience as we kind of work through how this process works."
This week, they are working on getting everything organized. Construction will continue at the new office for the next 6 months. All appointments for this week are scheduled to be at the Community Health Center. If you have any questions, the agency asks that you contact them.
Contact information for Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health: https://cghealth.com/
