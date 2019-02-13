Photo Gallery 4 Images
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Multiple people wanted on intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine were arrested Wednesday.
It what the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office called a “warrant cleanup,” four people were arrested on felony drug charges:
Vickie Johnson, 57 - Held on $20,000 bond for intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine .
Shannon Lybarger, 31 - Held on $10,000 bond for intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine.
Joshua Reich, 29 - Held on $20,000 bond for intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine.
Heather Graves, 41 - Held on $10,000 bond for intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine.
Many of these cases were related to the individual delivering meth to a cooperating individual under the control of the Sheriff’s Department.
Related Content
- Cerro Gordo Co. 'warrant cleanup' results in multiple meth arrests
- Election 2018: Final Cerro Gordo County results
- Not guilty plea in Cerro Gordo County meth case
- Cerro Gordo County reporting multiple cases of the flu
- Authorities arrest man in possession of 'large amount' of meth in Cerro Gordo Co.
- Drug charges for Cerro Gordo County man
- First confirmed flu in Cerro Gordo County
- Cerro Gordo County dispatchers receive $16,000 grant
- Car theft sentence in Cerro Gordo County
- Rollover accident in Cerro Gordo County