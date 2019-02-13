Clear
Cerro Gordo Co. 'warrant cleanup' results in multiple meth arrests

Vickie Johnson

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 8:25 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 8:32 AM

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Multiple people wanted on intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine were arrested Wednesday.
It what the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office called a “warrant cleanup,” four people were arrested on felony drug charges:
Vickie Johnson, 57 - Held on $20,000 bond for intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine .
Shannon Lybarger, 31 - Held on $10,000 bond for intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine.
Joshua Reich, 29 - Held on $20,000 bond for intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine.
Heather Graves, 41 - Held on $10,000 bond for intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine.
Many of these cases were related to the individual delivering meth to a cooperating individual under the control of the Sheriff’s Department.

