Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cerro Gordo Co. traffic stop leads to search warrants, multiple arrests

Drug-related charges filed after search warrant executed in Clear Lake.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 6:52 AM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 6:54 AM

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A traffic stop Sunday night led Cerro Gordo County authorities to execute a search warrant that led to two other arrests.

It began Sunday night when Shawn Hedin, 57, of Clear Lake, and Edward Sharpe II, 41, of Mason City, were arrested after a traffic stop at 305th St. and Hickory Ave. in Clear Lake.

Based on information gathered at that scene, a search warrant was executed at 7368 315th St. for a wanted subject.

Alena Bangs, 51, of Clear Lake, was taken into custody on five valid Cerro Gordo County warrants for failing to appear.

Subsequent search warrants were executed at the residence for controlled substances and drug-related items.

Deputies located meth, marijuana, unknown substances and drug paraphernalia.

They also found a clandestine lab used to manufacture meth.

Sherrie Stockdale, 48, of Clear Lake, was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Bangs was also charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Hedin was arrested after allegedly fleeing on foot. He was charged with driving while barred, interference with official acts and had valid controlled substance warrants out of Floyd and Cerro Gorod County.
Sharpe was arrested for driving under suspension.

Additional charges are pending.

Deputies were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking an active pattern for the midweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eagles prep for state

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center is getting a face-lift

Image

"Don't Forget About Us" tour

Image

MNDOT & NWS teaming up for you

Image

Looking at lowering speed limits

Image

The next step for North Broadway

Image

A warming shelter needs helping hands

Image

Next Hurt Up: Following her brothers footsteps

Image

Last Brick Road in Rochester

Image

Seasonal Parking Ordinance Enforcement Coming Soon

Community Events