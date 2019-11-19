Cerro Gordo Co. traffic stop leads to search warrants, multiple arrests

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A traffic stop Sunday night led Cerro Gordo County authorities to execute a search warrant that led to two other arrests.

It began Sunday night when Shawn Hedin, 57, of Clear Lake, and Edward Sharpe II, 41, of Mason City, were arrested after a traffic stop at 305th St. and Hickory Ave. in Clear Lake.

Based on information gathered at that scene, a search warrant was executed at 7368 315th St. for a wanted subject.

Alena Bangs, 51, of Clear Lake, was taken into custody on five valid Cerro Gordo County warrants for failing to appear.

Subsequent search warrants were executed at the residence for controlled substances and drug-related items.

Deputies located meth, marijuana, unknown substances and drug paraphernalia.

They also found a clandestine lab used to manufacture meth.

Sherrie Stockdale, 48, of Clear Lake, was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Bangs was also charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Hedin was arrested after allegedly fleeing on foot. He was charged with driving while barred, interference with official acts and had valid controlled substance warrants out of Floyd and Cerro Gorod County.

Sharpe was arrested for driving under suspension.

Additional charges are pending.

Deputies were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.