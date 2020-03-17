City of Mason City: All gatherings of 10 or more people on public property prohibited

MASON CITY, Iowa -The City of Mason City announced Tuesday that it is declaring a state of emergency while public health said localized cases are on the way.

"We direct all gatherings of 10 or more people on public property are prohibited as of midnight," Mayor Bill Schickel said.

City Hall will be closed to the public after the close of business Tuesday. Sanitation and public transit will continue to operate.

"We know that we are going to see localized cases, for sure," Cerro Gordo County Director of Public Health's Brian Hanft said. le C

Health officials said Coronavrius testing will be available at the fairgrounds in Mason City and a second test site, with more expanded testing, will be available in front of MercyOne West Campus. People are urged to call for an appointment.

Any announcement of a positive test in any county will come from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

See the full press conference below: