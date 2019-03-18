Cerro Gordo Co. man gets winning lottery scratch game

CLIVE, Iowa – A Rockwell man wins $30,000 with an Iowa Lottery scratch game.

Stephen Leininger, 54 of Rockwell, claimed the eighth of 42 such prizes available in the “$300,000 Platinum Cash” game after buying the ticket at Jonesy’s Stop-N-Shop in Rockwell.

“I just scratched the bar code off and scanned it, and it said, ‘Go to the lottery office,’ and there was a bunch of zeros on there,” Leininger said as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City.

Leininger, a retired Marine, says he plans to use his winnings to build a patio for his home.