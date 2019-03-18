Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cerro Gordo Co. man gets winning lottery scratch game

One of only 42 prize winners in the game.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 5:11 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 5:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLIVE, Iowa – A Rockwell man wins $30,000 with an Iowa Lottery scratch game.

Stephen Leininger, 54 of Rockwell, claimed the eighth of 42 such prizes available in the “$300,000 Platinum Cash” game after buying the ticket at Jonesy’s Stop-N-Shop in Rockwell.

“I just scratched the bar code off and scanned it, and it said, ‘Go to the lottery office,’ and there was a bunch of zeros on there,” Leininger said as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City.

Leininger, a retired Marine, says he plans to use his winnings to build a patio for his home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meals on Wheels kicks off 'Week of Champions'

Image

Flood cleanup kits available

Image

Shoe Away Hunger

Image

Busy urgent care centers

Image

My Money - Checking the interest rate on your auto loan

Image

Dr. Oz - Gluten allergies

Image

Tracking our springtime warm-up

Image

2019 GYB Family Fair

Image

FCAS delivers water

Image

Peace vigil for Christchurch victims held in Rochester

Community Events