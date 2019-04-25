Cerro Gordo Co. man gets probation for drug arrest

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Thornton man is sentenced for a late night traffic stop that turned into a drug arrest.

Richard Dean Thompson, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance-3rd offense, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

He was arrested on January 22 after being pulled over near the intersection of 5th Street N and 130th Street. A Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Deputy says Thompson threw something out the driver’s side window, which authorities say turned out to be a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.

Thompson has been sentenced to up to three years of supervised probation and a $315 fine.