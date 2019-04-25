Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cerro Gordo Co. man gets probation for drug arrest

Richard Thompson Richard Thompson

Pleads guilty to three charges.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 12:52 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 1:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Thornton man is sentenced for a late night traffic stop that turned into a drug arrest.

Richard Dean Thompson, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance-3rd offense, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

He was arrested on January 22 after being pulled over near the intersection of 5th Street N and 130th Street. A Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Deputy says Thompson threw something out the driver’s side window, which authorities say turned out to be a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.

Thompson has been sentenced to up to three years of supervised probation and a $315 fine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What does a healthcare clinic in Mason City need to address mental health?

Image

Tracking Our Chances for Weekend Snow

Image

Rochester bikers complain about unsafe conditions during transition time

Image

Two men injured after NW Rochester shooting

Image

Two men hurt in Rochester shooting

Image

Clear Lake football players sign to play college football

Image

SAW: West Hancock's Amanda Chizek

Image

Talking about climate justice and preserving the planet

Image

CBD cocktails and coffee

Image

Prom for the nontraditional student

Community Events