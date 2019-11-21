Cerro Gordo Co. man arrested for multiple alleged domestic assaults this month

Clear
Justin Kruger/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

One of the alleged assaults sent the victim to the emergency room, according to court documents.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 10:54 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Thornton man was jailed this week and is facing charges for a pair of alleged domestic assaults this month.

Justin Kruger, 35, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on two counts of domestic abuse assault and domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

Police said the first incident happened Nov. 2 when Kruger allegedly strangled a woman and caused bruising to the neck area.

The second incident happened Nov. 18 when Kruger allegedly punched the victim in the face and chest area. That incident forced the victim to go to the emergency room, according to court documents.

