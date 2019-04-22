Cerro Gordo Co. health workers get 'Mouth Care Matters' training

MASON CITY, Iowa – State health officials say 75% of Iowans over 65 do not have dental insurance and one-third of those have untreated tooth decay.

That’s why Home Care staff at the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health recently participated in “Mouth Care Matters” training.

"This training gave insight to the connection between oral health care and overall health," says Lisa Losen, the Home Care Aide Manager for the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health. "We’re proud of our direct care staff for receiving this extra training which will continuously improve the level of care.”

The training encourages direct care workers to incorporate overall oral health into the daily health assistance they provide people.

“Mouth Care Matters” training is made possible with support from Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation, Mid-Iowa Health Foundation, and Iowa Department of Public Health. For more information, click here.