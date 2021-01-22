Cerro Gordo Co. health officials urging public to use CodeRED system for COVID vaccine alerts

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Health officials in Cerro Gordo County are urging the public to use the CodeRED system.

Public Health said Friday that signing up for the OnSolve's CodeRED alert will be "one of the easiest ways for you to receive information on the COVID-19 vaccine."

"HOWEVER, if you have signed up for this alert system in the past, perhaps to receive weather alerts, there is NO need to sign up again."

To subscribe to the OnSolve CodeRED system in Cerro Gordo County, visit Mason City’s website at www.masoncity.net and follow the link under the news item titled ‘Sign Up For CodeRED’. You do not need to live in Mason City to sign up.

The priority for phase 1B, which will begin soon, is below:

Tier 1

• First Responders

• PK-12 staff, early childhood education, childcare workers

Tier 2

• Frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors who live or work in non-social distanced settings

• Individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff

Tier 3

• Staff and individuals living in congregate settings not covered by previous Phase or Tier

• Government officials, including staff, engaged in business at the State Capitol

Tier 4

• Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety

Tier 5

• Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated

“This is exciting for a number of reasons,” states Brian Hanft, Director at CG Public Health. “First, it means that as soon as February 1st comes and we have adequate supply of vaccine, we are going to be able to get it into a lot of peoples arms; second, it answers a lot of questions as who gets to go first, second, third, and so on.”