Cerro Gordo Co. businesses taking the 'Mask of Wellness' pledge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Governor Kim Reynolds is not requiring a mask mandate in the Hawkeye State, but that isn't stopping some businesses from requiring customers to wear them while inside their shops.

A growing number of businesses in Cerro Gordo County are taking the 'Mask of Wellness' pledge, a nationwide effort aiming to promote responsible behavior to keep society open during this pandemic, while benefiting social, physical and economical wellness. To aid in this effort, the Mason City and Clear Lake Chambers of Commerce are providing starter kits that include masks, a 'Mask of Wellness' sign, and a flyer letting people know what the program is all about.

"Most of the customers that do enter the store see our sign on the door. And if they don't have their mask on, they usually have one with them that they do put on. The vast majority of our customers are understanding of the issue."

Red Geranium owner Dean Wright had to close his store for 5 weeks earlier this year out of concerns over the virus, and operated through curbside and delivery service in the interim. Since he reopened in May, he has required customers to wear a mask while in store. He is also one business owner that has elected to take the 'Mask of Wellness' pledge.

"I think everyone realizes that we don't want to see our cases keep raising like the way they have in our county, and we have to do something about it. This is a small price to pay, I think."

"We're trying to do this for the protection of our customers, and also for ourselves. We don't want to have to close our front door again."

