Cerro Gordo Co. asking those in next round of COVID-19 vaccinations to be patient

MASON CITY, Iowa - With an influx of more vaccinations arriving in the Hawkeye State, Cerro Gordo County is advising those who are seeking a shot in the next phase to wait a couple weeks longer.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced this week that starting Monday, providers can administer vaccines to Iowans 64 years old and younger with underlying conditions. CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft says while the vaccination process is going well, there have been some issues when it comes to getting

"It's really tricky for us to make sure we're getting the people in and back on the right day and having the number of boost doses to coincide with the prime doses at the same time. It's extremely complex, and we continue to try and work to make sure it functions really well for the person walking in the door who's looking for the vaccine."

The county is still working to vaccinate workers and those in the most recent phase, and not yet ready to move to the next phase yet. He is asking those who are requesting a vaccine to be patient.

"If we can get some of these smaller counties done with the 1C people, that will help alleviate the additional responsibility here. We're happy about that move, it's just we need to take a little bit more time."

Hanft anticipates vaccinations to open for the next phase within a couple of weeks. He adds that the county has received 900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; those doses will be administered for food and agriculture distribution and manufacturing workers at the vaccination clinic on Saturday. In addition, more doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are also expected to arrive next week.