Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cerro Gordo Co. agencies evaluating additional staging areas for coronavirus patients

CG Public Health and MercyOne North Iowa are developing contingency plans if a surge in patients occur

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 1:18 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Hospitals across the globe are preparing for the possibility of being overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, including in Iowa, and agencies are preparing contingency plans if something like it were to happen in their communities.

For example, stadiums in India and Indonesia that would normally host cheering fans are now being set up with tents and beds as they're being transformed into makeshift hospitals.

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft is not only preparing for the now, but also the future.

"Basically where we're at today and where want to be in 12-18 months. It's where we're at now and when those vaccines come in."

"We are always thinking of worst case scenarios and what our options are for doing that. How are we going to facilitate a large increase in the number of patients and patient needs?"

MercyOne North Iowa is setting aside 45 beds for COVID-19 patients. The goal is to avoid what has happened elsewhere and not be overwhelmed.

"Just look at what Italy is dealing with. It would be irresponsible for us as an organization in this community not to be thinking about those plans."

While nothing has been set in stone, there is discussion about turning the dorms at North Iowa Area Community College into extra hospital beds, if the need arises. Mayor Bill Schickel says there is enough space there, around 400 beds.

"Our rule of thumb here is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain maker comes in this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What's next for spring sports?

Image

Even with a rural population Coronavirus will still impact communities

Image

Iowa Ag Secretary talks about coronavirus impact on farmers

Image

Unemployment claims on the rise

Image

Olmsted County latest coronavirus numbers

Image

Will there be a recession?

Image

Chris' Son, Jack, joins for final weather

Image

Chris' Home Forecast 3/26

Image

Stimulus Package Could Help Families

Image

Gift of Life Transplant House Stays Open

Community Events