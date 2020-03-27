Cerro Gordo Co. agencies evaluating additional staging areas for coronavirus patients

MASON CITY, Iowa - Hospitals across the globe are preparing for the possibility of being overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, including in Iowa, and agencies are preparing contingency plans if something like it were to happen in their communities.

For example, stadiums in India and Indonesia that would normally host cheering fans are now being set up with tents and beds as they're being transformed into makeshift hospitals.

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft is not only preparing for the now, but also the future.

"Basically where we're at today and where want to be in 12-18 months. It's where we're at now and when those vaccines come in."

"We are always thinking of worst case scenarios and what our options are for doing that. How are we going to facilitate a large increase in the number of patients and patient needs?"

MercyOne North Iowa is setting aside 45 beds for COVID-19 patients. The goal is to avoid what has happened elsewhere and not be overwhelmed.

"Just look at what Italy is dealing with. It would be irresponsible for us as an organization in this community not to be thinking about those plans."

While nothing has been set in stone, there is discussion about turning the dorms at North Iowa Area Community College into extra hospital beds, if the need arises. Mayor Bill Schickel says there is enough space there, around 400 beds.

"Our rule of thumb here is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best."