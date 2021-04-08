Cerro Gordo Co. Sheriff Pals 1 of 10 from Iowa to sign letter to Biden about illegal immigration

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals has joined sheriffs from across the country in sending a letter to President Joe Biden addressing the immigration situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pals is one of 10 sheriffs from Iowa who signed the letter, which said the following:

Y"ou must act now before our nation’s public safety resources are overwhelmed with the criminal side effects of unchecked illegal immigration, including transnational gangs, guns, dangerous drugs and human trafficking,” the letter said. “America’s Sheriffs urge you, Mr. President, to reverse course and help us protect our communities by securing the southern border. Both the Barack Obama and Donald Trump administrations recognized the threats and dangers presented by illegal immigration. It is critically important that you see it as well.”

Sheriff’s from the following Iowa counties signed the letter: Cerro Gordo, Clayton, Grundy, Greene, Carroll, Shelby, Iowa, Scott, Lucas and Wayne.