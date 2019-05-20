Cerro Gordo Co. Sheriff: Man charged for intentionally driving into oncoming traffic, causing own rollover crash

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A man under the influence of drugs intentionally drove head-on into an oncoming vehicle Sunday night before he swerved and caused his own vehicle to roll over, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Luis Rodriguez, 26, of Worthington, Minnesota, is accused of driving at an oncoming vehicle before both vehicles swerved to avoid colliding.
It resulted in Rodriguez’s car rolling into the north ditch at 255th St. and Jonquil Ave. just after 10 p.m. He suffered minor cuts to his hands.
Rodriguez was charged with OWI-second offense (drug related), reckless driving and failure to maintain control.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, the Clear Lake Police Department and the Clear Lake Fire Department.
