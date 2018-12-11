Cerro Gordo Co. Law Enforcement Center tobacco usage resolution updated

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Cerro Gordo County Law Enforcement Center is getting with the times, as it bans nicotine products and devices from being used on its grounds.

On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved updating a resolution that bans tobacco products on LEC property to include electronic cigarettes and vaporizers that provide 'a vapor of liquid nicotine and/or other substances to the user as she or he simulates smoking', according to the resolution.

Penny McCaslin is the Tobacco Program Coordinator with the Department of Public Health, and has been working with the Sheriff's office on getting the resolution updated. She feels that the updated wording covers all ground.

"No matter what people call it, if its an e-cigarette or a hookah or whatever...in general, nicotine comes from tobacco, and where there is nicotine, we classify that as a tobacco product."

She says that the amendment could help smokers quit.

"It makes it easier for people once they decide to want to quit, it makes it easier for them to quit, right? Because they're surrounded by that environment. A lot of times, it does help people get to that point even of 'maybe it is time for me to kick the habit.'"

New signs regarding the update will be posted around the property. Like the initial resolution, anyone who does not comply will be asked to leave the grounds. Employees of Cerro Gordo who don't follow the policy may be subject to disciplinary action.