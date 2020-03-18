Clear
Cerro Gordo Co. Jail announces restrictions, including no jail visits

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 1:14 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it is putting multiple restrictions in place due to the Coronavirus.

They are as follows:

  • No public jail visitation
  • No visits by outside agencies
  • No civilian fingerprinting
  • No jail programming

They are all effective until further notice. 

