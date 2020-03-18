Cerro Gordo Co. Jail announces restrictions, including no jail visits

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it is putting multiple restrictions in place due to the Coronavirus.

They are as follows:

No public jail visitation

No visits by outside agencies

No civilian fingerprinting

No jail programming

They are all effective until further notice.

