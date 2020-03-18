Cerro Gordo Co. Jail announces restrictions, including no jail visits

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it is putting multiple restrictions in place due to the Coronavirus.
They are as follows:
- No public jail visitation
- No visits by outside agencies
- No civilian fingerprinting
- No jail programming
They are all effective until further notice.
Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info
