Cerro Gordo Co. Emergency Management settling into new headquarters

MASON CITY, Iowa - When it comes to an emergency, it's crucial to have all the necessary resources at your disposal in one location. For Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management and North Iowa CERT, their new location fits that mission.

The agencies recently completed their move into the former armory and county engineering and maintenance facility on South Federal Avenue. The expanded space includes more room for a joint information center, emergency operations center, training and storage, all under one roof.

Coordinator Steve O'Neil says the building fits logistically, both in size and location.

"For the team, and for deployment, we're right on Highway 65, easy access to the Avenue, the interstate. We can get about anywhere to any of the communities in the county or any surrounding county. It just added up."

In addition, the moves worked for all agencies involved, as they were seeking new spaces that allowed more efficiency for operations, especially during emergencies.

"It's one of those where...wow, everything kind of hit. They needed to move, same thing, trying to...how do we take everything we have but centralize more, be more efficient and open the door for us? It just came together."

The purchase cost of the building was $325,000. The agency received donations to help with the cost of electrical and IT work and paint, and was still able to come in under budget. Prior to the move, Emergency Management was housed in the basement at the Mason City Police station.