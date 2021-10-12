Cerro Gordo Co. Conservation's Todd Von Ehwegen retiring after 31 years

MASON CITY, Iowa - He's dedicated his career to educating the young and old about the importance of nature in a fun, upbeat way. This Wednesday, Cerro Gordo County Conservation education manager Todd Von Ehwegen is calling it a career.

During his 31-year career in Mason City, Von Ehwegen maintained a strong community education program through field trips for students and bringing hands-on exhibits directly to schools, and helping to complete the major exhibit makeover at Lime Creek Nature Center in 2019. He says teaching students and getting them excited about nature is what he'll miss the most.

"Seeing the kids faces, I'm gonna miss that. I love teaching the students in the county. It's been probably the highlight of my career is working with them and working with the teachers to educate them."

"I love being around natural resources and helping get people involved in utilizing natural resources. I love the teaching. I'm going to miss a lot about my job."

As to what he plans to do in retirement, Von Ehwegen says he's planning to hunt and fish, and stay connected with the nature center.