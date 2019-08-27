ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- The Century Panthers boy's soccer team couldn't get the offense going Tuesday night, falling to Lakeville North 2-0.
Lakeville's Collin Byrne opened up the game with a goal in the second half. Ethan Sedlacek would score a few minutes later to take a 2-0 lead.
Century will next face Albert Lea at home on Tuesday.
Related Content
- Century's offense stalls, fall to Lakeville North
- SAW: Century's Gavin Gunderson
- SAW: Century's Mac Horvath
- Countdown to Kickoff: Century Panthers
- Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century
- Spending bill stalls in U.S. Senate
- Sexual harassment changes stall in Minnesota Senate
- Girls hockey highlights: Century vs John Marshall
- Century vs Austin basketball highlights 1-5-19
- Century's Horvath to transfer for senior season
Scroll for more content...