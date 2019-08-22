Clear

Century's Horvath to transfer for senior season

The high school standout has already committed to UNC.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 Sports has learned that Century’s Mac Horvath is transferring to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Horvath is heading into his senior season and is committed to playing baseball at the University of North Carolina.

IMG Academy has produced three [plyers that were top-two round MLB draft picks last year, hinting that this move could be about a possible professional career.

