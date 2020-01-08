Clear
CenturyLink to pay nearly $9M in Minnesota overcharge case

Keith Ellison

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says CenturyLink has agreed to pay nearly $9 million to settle allegations the company overbilled Minnesota customers.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 4:42 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Ellison says the settlement requires CenturyLink to pay more than $844,000 in refunds to more than 12,000 Minnesota customers who were promised a discount they did not receive.

The settlement also requires the Louisiana-based company to change its billing practices and to disclose the true price of its services at time of sale and in its advertisements.

CenturyLink says it settled to “avoid the distraction and costs of litigation.” The Minnesota attorney general's office sued CenturyLink in 2017.

