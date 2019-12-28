Century wins Kiwanis Hockey Festival

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Century Panthers repeat as the Gold Division champions in the Kiwanis Hockey Festival. The Panthers, tied 1-1 after one period, used two-straight goals to knock off Bemidji 4-2.
