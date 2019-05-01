Century vs Austin basketball highlights 1-5-19

After a slow start to the season, the Century Panthers are rolling. But they faced one of the best 3A teams in the state as the Austin Packers came to town. Austin defeats Century 76-70, improving to 7-2 and 7-1 in Big Nine play.
Next up for the Packers is a road matchup in Red Wing on Tuesday. The Panthers will next face Mayo in a Rochester Rivalry the same night.
