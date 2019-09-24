Century volleyball falls to Northfield 3-0

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- The Century Panthers volleyball team couldn't withstand the top team in the Big 9, falling to Northfield in three sets.
The Panthers will host Faribault on Thursday.
