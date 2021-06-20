Century track and field sophomore Maddy Habberstad makes some noise at the state tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Maddy Habberstad competes with Century Girls' Track and Field team.

She is only a sophomore and hopes to just keep getting better.

"I think it's awesome. Our times throughout the season were kind of in the same area. With the last two meets, we just kind of like really pushed ourselves and it gave us a really good outcome. It was super cool. It was a lot of fun," says Maddy.

She has had quite the season this year.

Maddy is a Big Nine Conference champion and had an impressive run at the state tournament.

She came in seventh in the long jump.

The Panthers also came in second in the 4 x 100, where Maddy is the anchor.

The team beat the school record they set in the section tournament.

Maddy has high hopes for next season.

"I hope that we can beat our own school record again. And maybe get first at state. That would be pretty cool. I think that's something we could accomplish," says Maddy.