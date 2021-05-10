Century track and field athlete Gracie Shannon commits to Drake University

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Century high school track and field athlete will be continuing her career at Drake University once she graduates.

"I've been lucky enough to improve every year being in the sport, so I just feel like I'm not finished yet. I have bigger and more goals and as I keep improving, I just feel like I can do more and more and I want to keep pushing myself and get better times in college," says Gracie Shannon.

Senior Gracie Shannon will be competing at a new level next year at Drake University in both track and cross country.

She has had a successful year, already setting PRs in the mile and 800.

"I've gotten more successful as I've kept putting in the work and then I become more and more dedicated and invested in it. I've just enjoyed it a lot more. I've kind of found my passion by continuing to do it throughout the years," says Shannon.

She is excited to crush more PRs in college.