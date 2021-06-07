Century tennis star Josh Christensen will leave it all on the court in the state tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One athlete is trying to bring home a trophy this year - a tennis star at Century High School.

Senior Josh Christensen has been working towards this goal for five years.

And he has the chance to achieve it.

"I'm just going to lay everything out there that I have. I have nothing to lose. It's my first state tournament for singles. Not everyone is expecting me to win, so I'm just going to lay everything out there that I have and hope for the best," says Josh.

Josh has made it to state in doubles, but never in singles.

The key to winning is staying focused and leaving it all on the court.

Josh plans to play as loose as possible and is looking forward to the challenge.

He describes making it to state his senior year as emotional.

There's one thing he will definitely miss ... his teammates.

"I think just the team aspect of it. Just every year having new guys and old guys. The bond we have as a team at Century is just so strong and that's something I'll miss for the rest of my life," says Josh.

He will take the court at 8 Thursday morning for the state tournament.

Josh will continue his tennis career at Gustavus in the fall.