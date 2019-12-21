DUNCOMBE, Iowa - After more than a century, a barn near the tiny northern Iowa community of Duncombe is getting a new home and a new look.
Matt and Libby Mitchell acquired the barn built in 1915 and watched nervously Thursday as it was moved about a mile over fields to a new location.
Matt Mitchell prepared a path over fields by driving a blade over the land and smoothing out ruts. He now plans to restore the barn, saying, “To tear it down or burn it would have been a tragedy.”
Related Content
- Century-old barn moved to new location in North Iowa
- UPDATE: Missing woman located in North Iowa
- North Iowa Bulls close out the Barn with a win
- SAW: Century's Gavin Gunderson
- SAW: Century's Mac Horvath
- Quarter-century sentence for northeast Iowa drug dealer
- Century's offense stalls as it falls to Lakeville North
- Countdown to Kickoff: Century Panthers
- Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century
- SAW: Sam Amusan from Century
Scroll for more content...