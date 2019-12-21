Clear
Century-old barn moved to new location in North Iowa

Couple plans to restore the barn at its new home.

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 11:03 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DUNCOMBE, Iowa - After more than a century, a barn near the tiny northern Iowa community of Duncombe is getting a new home and a new look.

Matt and Libby Mitchell acquired the barn built in 1915 and watched nervously Thursday as it was moved about a mile over fields to a new location.

Matt Mitchell prepared a path over fields by driving a blade over the land and smoothing out ruts. He now plans to restore the barn, saying, “To tear it down or burn it would have been a tragedy.”

