Century-old barn moved to new location in North Iowa

DUNCOMBE, Iowa - After more than a century, a barn near the tiny northern Iowa community of Duncombe is getting a new home and a new look.

Matt and Libby Mitchell acquired the barn built in 1915 and watched nervously Thursday as it was moved about a mile over fields to a new location.

Matt Mitchell prepared a path over fields by driving a blade over the land and smoothing out ruts. He now plans to restore the barn, saying, “To tear it down or burn it would have been a tragedy.”