Century hockey falls to Academy of Holy Angels

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Century Panthers boy's hockey team started out strong against The Academy of Holy Angels, scoring two-straight to open up the game. Holy Angels answered with nine-straight, winning 9-2.
Century will next face Mankato East Thursday.
